Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 549 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $632,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 210,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.0 %

LMT stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $399.88. 34,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,739. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $420.63 and its 200-day moving average is $430.35. The company has a market cap of $106.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.58.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.