Segment Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Mastercard by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,732,927,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 35,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,598 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $289.29. 138,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,229. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $335.46 and its 200-day moving average is $339.87. The stock has a market cap of $279.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $284.80 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

