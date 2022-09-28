Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.61 million.
Semtech Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of SMTC stock traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $30.68. The stock had a trading volume of 15,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. Semtech has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.60.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Semtech’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 77.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,856,000 after acquiring an additional 364,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,515,000 after acquiring an additional 257,224 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 236.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,154,000 after purchasing an additional 234,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,386,000 after purchasing an additional 107,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 262.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 103,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
