Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. B. Riley upped their price target on Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE:SQNS opened at $3.56 on Friday. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $170.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in Sequans Communications by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 26,625 shares during the period. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sequans Communications by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 759,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 51,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

