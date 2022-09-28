Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Gap Down to $5.91

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.91, but opened at $5.66. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 4,078 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94.

Insider Transactions at Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.48% and a negative return on equity of 100.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Health Ltp Fund Ge Nutritional bought 8,738,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $27,525,465.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,875,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,508,489.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

