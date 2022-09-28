ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $996,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 50.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in ServiceNow by 7.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $15,146,557 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $378.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $451.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.69. The company has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.43, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $367.71 and a one year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOW. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $553.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.29.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

