SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Up 2,381.3% in September

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a growth of 2,381.3% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SGSOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,350 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,290 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SGS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SGS from CHF 2,640 to CHF 2,290 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,407.50.

Get SGS alerts:

SGS Price Performance

SGS stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.82. 252,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,910. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.