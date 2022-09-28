Shardus Price Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (ULT)

Shardus (ULT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. Shardus has a total market capitalization of $4.75 million and $22,357.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shardus coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000793 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Shardus has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- MXC (MXC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00006465 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00276217 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- QUINADS (QUIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitether (BTR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 94.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Shardus Coin Profile
Shardus is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. The official message board for Shardus is medium.com/@Shardus. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shardus’ official website is shardus.com. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Shardus
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shardus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shardus using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Shardus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shardus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.