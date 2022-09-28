Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) rose 9.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 46,411 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,393,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Sharecare from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sharecare from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sharecare in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

Get Sharecare alerts:

Sharecare Trading Up 9.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $711.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sharecare

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.77) EPS. Sharecare’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHCR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,705,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 186,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,144,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 987,023 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,454,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,287,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 844,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sharecare

(Get Rating)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.