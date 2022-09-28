Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Bought by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 22.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 21.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FOUR traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $45.81. 26,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,772. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $84.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.03.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOUR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.87.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

