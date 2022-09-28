Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Bought by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2022

Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOURGet Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 22.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 21.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE FOUR traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $45.81. 26,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,772. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $84.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.03.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOURGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOUR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.87.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.