Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1477 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Shoprite’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Shoprite Price Performance
Shoprite stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. Shoprite has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $16.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87.
Shoprite Company Profile
