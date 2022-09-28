Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1477 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Shoprite’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Shoprite stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. Shoprite has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $16.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87.

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

