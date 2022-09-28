Short Interest in abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Increases By 3,750.0%

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 3,750.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

abrdn Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLFPY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69. abrdn has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About abrdn

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

