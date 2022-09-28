Short Interest in China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Decreases By 73.7%

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

China Minsheng Banking Stock Performance

CMAKY remained flat at $2.90 on Wednesday. 5,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. China Minsheng Banking has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $4.23.

About China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

