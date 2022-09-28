Short Interest in Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Drops By 86.8%

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 86.8% from the August 31st total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHGCY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.74. 511,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,611. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $19.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.12.
Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, Gazyva, and Xeloda; osteoporosis, including Actemra, Edirol, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and neurology/other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, and Enspryng.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chugai Pharmaceutical (CHGCY)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.