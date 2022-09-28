Short Interest in Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Declines By 79.9%

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the August 31st total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMPGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,575 ($19.03) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 1,940 ($23.44) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,983.00.

Compass Group Stock Up 1.3 %

CMPGY traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $19.52. The company had a trading volume of 684,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,502. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Articles

