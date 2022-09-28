Short Interest in Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Grows By 135.0%

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 135.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Cullman Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Cullman Bancorp stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.55 million, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of -0.05. Cullman Bancorp has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $13.29.
Cullman Bancorp Company Profile
