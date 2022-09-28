Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Rises By 98.1%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a growth of 98.1% from the August 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.8 days.

Endesa Price Performance

Shares of ELEZF remained flat at $16.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56. Endesa has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $23.35.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

