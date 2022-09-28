Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Rises By 223.9%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, an increase of 223.9% from the August 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRI traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,090. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.64.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,074,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,291,000 after acquiring an additional 681,365 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,257,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 85.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,271,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after buying an additional 586,160 shares during the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,506,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter worth $5,318,000.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

