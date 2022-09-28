Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Declines By 45.8%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 2.9 %

FEX traded up $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.53. 47,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,932. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $72.07 and a 1-year high of $93.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.95.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.353 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

