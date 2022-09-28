Short Interest in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Grows By 225.6%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, an increase of 225.6% from the August 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Institutional Trading of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.
Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Stock Performance
EDOC traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.25. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,342. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.58. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $18.84.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.