Short Interest in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Grows By 225.6%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, an increase of 225.6% from the August 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Stock Performance

EDOC traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.25. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,342. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.58. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $18.84.

