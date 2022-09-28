Short Interest in HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) Decreases By 33.3%

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

HG Stock Performance

Shares of HG stock remained flat at $7.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55. HG has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.50.

HG Company Profile

HG Holdings, Inc engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. It also owns and operates a portfolio of 27 single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Veterans affairs, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation.

