Short Interest in HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) Decreases By 33.3%

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2022

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLYGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

HG Stock Performance

Shares of HG stock remained flat at $7.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55. HG has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.50.

HG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HG Holdings, Inc engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. It also owns and operates a portfolio of 27 single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Veterans affairs, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.