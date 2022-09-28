Short Interest in IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Increases By 800.0%

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

IG Group Stock Performance

IG Group stock remained flat at $9.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57. IG Group has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $12.29.

Get IG Group alerts:

IG Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.3401 dividend. This is an increase from IG Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and spread bets and options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.