Short Interest in Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Grows By 500.0%

Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Imerys Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMYSF remained flat at 32.93 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 32.93. Imerys has a 52 week low of 32.93 and a 52 week high of 41.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMYSF. Exane BNP Paribas raised Imerys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €36.00 ($36.73) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Imerys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Imerys

Imerys SA provides mineral-based specialty solutions for various industries worldwide. The company operates in Performance Minerals and High Temperature Solutions segments. It provides additives for interior decorative paints, as well as marine protection, facade coating, can coating, etc.; rubber, tires, medical rubber, and cables; and adhesives and sealants.

Featured Stories

