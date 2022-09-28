Short Interest in Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Declines By 93.9%

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the August 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFJPY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 680 ($8.22) to GBX 710 ($8.58) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 735 ($8.88) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 685 ($8.28) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Informa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $710.00.

Informa Stock Down 1.2 %

IFJPY traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $11.16. 168,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,358. Informa has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $16.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.86.

Informa Announces Dividend

About Informa

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0637 per share. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

