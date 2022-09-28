Short Interest in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Decreases By 91.5%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 91.5% from the August 31st total of 91,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWD. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

KBWD stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $14.71. 1,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,137. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $21.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.07%.

