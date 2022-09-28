Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Declines By 68.0%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the August 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,275. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $45.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average of $37.06.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.