Short Interest in Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Drops By 96.4%

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kaya Stock Performance

KAYS stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,031. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10. Kaya has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.

Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

Kaya Company Profile

Kaya Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated legal marijuana enterprise, produces, distributes, and/or sells a range of cannabis products in the United States. The company offers flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. It also operates two retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name.

