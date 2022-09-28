Short Interest in Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Rises By 800.0%

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Koito Manufacturing Stock Down 1.7 %

KOTMY traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,941. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.30. Koito Manufacturing has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $63.86.

Koito Manufacturing’s stock is set to split on the morning of Thursday, September 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 29th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, September 29th.

Koito Manufacturing Company Profile

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

