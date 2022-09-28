Short Interest in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Rises By 575.7%

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 715,600 shares, an increase of 575.7% from the August 31st total of 105,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of LGAC remained flat at $9.92 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,930. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $9.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 871,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after buying an additional 45,987 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,146,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after acquiring an additional 490,499 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,969,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,900,000 after acquiring an additional 749,728 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,692,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,196,000 after purchasing an additional 784,148 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

