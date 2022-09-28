Short Interest in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) Rises By 184.9%

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,300 shares, a growth of 184.9% from the August 31st total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Lefteris Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:LFTR remained flat at $9.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 107,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,804. Lefteris Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90.

Get Lefteris Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lefteris Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $888,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Lefteris Acquisition by 28.5% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,387,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after buying an additional 307,750 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lefteris Acquisition by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Lefteris Acquisition by 209.7% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,488,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter worth $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

About Lefteris Acquisition

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lefteris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lefteris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.