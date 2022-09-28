Short Interest in Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) Grows By 356.4%

Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 356.4% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Mission Advancement Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MACC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. 114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,401. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. Mission Advancement has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $9.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mission Advancement in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mission Advancement by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mission Advancement in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mission Advancement by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 94,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 19,898 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mission Advancement by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 827,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 26,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mission Advancement

Mission Advancement Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mission Advancement Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

