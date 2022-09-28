Short Interest in MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Rises By 1,225.0%

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 1,225.0% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MISUMI Group Trading Down 2.7 %

MSSMY traded down 0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 10.62. The company had a trading volume of 324,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,803. MISUMI Group has a twelve month low of 9.57 and a twelve month high of 23.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 12.46.

About MISUMI Group

MISUMI Group Inc engages in the factory automation and die components businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: FA Business, Die Components Business, and VONA Business. It offers mechanical components, including shafts, timing pulleys, linear bushings, and flat belt conveyors; and locator devices and measurement equipment, such as automatic stage units, actuators, optical measurement devices, and optical waveguide alignment products.

