Short Interest in Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Increases By 269.7%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a growth of 269.7% from the August 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRIL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Muscle Maker during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Muscle Maker by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 108,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Muscle Maker during the 4th quarter valued at $1,437,000. Institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GRIL stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,519. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. Muscle Maker has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.38.
Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.
