Short Interest in New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Expands By 111.8%

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,764,100 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the August 31st total of 1,305,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 307.1 days.
New China Life Insurance Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NWWCF remained flat at $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. New China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59.
New China Life Insurance Company Profile
