Short Interest in New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Expands By 111.8%

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,764,100 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the August 31st total of 1,305,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 307.1 days.

New China Life Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWWCF remained flat at $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. New China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59.

New China Life Insurance Company Profile

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

