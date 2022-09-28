Short Interest in NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) Expands By 3,150.0%

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 3,150.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NutraLife BioSciences Stock Down 21.4 %

OTCMKTS:NLBS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. 65,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,503. NutraLife BioSciences has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.

NutraLife BioSciences (OTCMKTS:NLBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

About NutraLife BioSciences

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of nutraceutical, dietary, wellness, and cannabidiol (CBD) products. Its CBD products include cannabinoid-rich hemp oil derived from industrial hemp; tinctures; topical lotions and oils applied directly to the skin to treat pain or inflammation; face creams; massage oils; nutraceutical sprays with CBD as an added ingredient; and pet products.

