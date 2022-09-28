Short Interest in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO) Grows By 1,000.0%

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,003,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $2,508,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,015,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PLAO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 65,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,116. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Company Profile

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.

