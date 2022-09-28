Short Interest in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Rises By 51.6%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,740,000 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the August 31st total of 16,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,735,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 1.7 %

TQQQ traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,313,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,799,938. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $91.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 101.3% during the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,478,000 after purchasing an additional 743,859 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 725.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,340 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,995,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 53.9% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 943,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,647,000 after purchasing an additional 330,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 197.7% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 799,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after purchasing an additional 531,020 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

