Short Interest in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Declines By 61.1%

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the August 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

RADCOM Stock Performance

Shares of RDCM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.13. 7,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,292. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52. RADCOM has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $160.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RADCOM

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RADCOM by 114.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in RADCOM during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV purchased a new position in RADCOM during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of RADCOM by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

