Short Interest in Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Drops By 31.8%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Ramsay Health Care Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Ramsay Health Care stock opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49. Ramsay Health Care has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $14.94.

Ramsay Health Care Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a $0.0745 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd.

Several research firms have commented on RMYHY. Citigroup raised shares of Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ramsay Health Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company also offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 532 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

