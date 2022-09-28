Short Interest in Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Drops By 99.4%

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the August 31st total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Samsonite International Trading Up 2.7 %

OTCMKTS:SMSEY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 476 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,164. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. Samsonite International has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

About Samsonite International

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

