Short Interest in Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Increases By 600.0%

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sappi Stock Performance

Shares of SPPJY stock remained flat at $2.35 during trading on Tuesday. 92 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35. Sappi has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Get Sappi alerts:

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Sappi had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 27.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sappi will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited provides materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company offers dissolving pulp; graphic papers; packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, dye sublimation papers, and inkjet papers; and casting and release papers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.