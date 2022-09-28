Short Interest in Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Drops By 74.9%

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the August 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Save Foods Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SVFD traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.90. 167,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,467. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13. Save Foods has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Save Foods alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Save Foods during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Save Foods during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Save Foods by 198.6% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Save Foods

Save Foods, Inc, an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Save Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Save Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.