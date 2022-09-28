Short Interest in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Increases By 159.3%

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 628,800 shares, a growth of 159.3% from the August 31st total of 242,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

Shares of SeaChange International stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,970. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SeaChange International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at SeaChange International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaChange International

In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 96,276 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $56,802.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,006,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,798.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 960,685 shares of company stock worth $547,557. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 689.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 337,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 114,207 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

