Short Interest in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Decreases By 32.1%

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the August 31st total of 139,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts:

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,869. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $19.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $173.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 211.72% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The company had revenue of $11.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOPH. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 146,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 1st quarter valued at $16,205,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 1st quarter valued at $1,759,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 32.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.