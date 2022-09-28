Short Interest in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Drops By 99.2%

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the August 31st total of 251,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 519,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $2.87. 802,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,909. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $3.94.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile
