Short Interest in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Drops By 99.2%

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the August 31st total of 251,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 519,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $2.87. 802,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,909. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $3.94.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers supervising services for management strategies, and financial and human resource management; and general affairs, business process, corporate administration, operational process, risk, and compliance management services; and internal auditing services.

