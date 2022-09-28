Short Interest in Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Grows By 1,566.7%

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 1,566.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Surge Battery Metals Price Performance

Shares of NILIF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. 222,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,475. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Surge Battery Metals has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.35.

About Surge Battery Metals

Surge Battery Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It focuses on gold, copper, lead, zinc, silver, cobalt, nickel, and precious metals. The company has an option to acquire 60% interests in two principal cobalt properties, including the Teledyne Cobalt property and the Glencore Bucke Cobalt property located in Ontario, Canada.

