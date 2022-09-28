Short Interest in Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Grows By 1,566.7%

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 1,566.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Surge Battery Metals Price Performance
Shares of NILIF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. 222,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,475. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Surge Battery Metals has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.35.
About Surge Battery Metals
