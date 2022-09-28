Short Interest in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP) Rises By 289.0%

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,800 shares, an increase of 289.0% from the August 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

SVB Financial Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SIVBP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,287. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55.

SVB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3281 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

