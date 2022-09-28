Short Interest in Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP) Increases By 1,100.0%

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Price Performance

IVCP stock remained flat at $9.91 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,588. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $11.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Swiftmerge Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,444,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $19,444,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 15,733.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,693,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,039,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 49,498 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $7,002,000.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Company Profile

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

