Short Interest in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) Decreases By 78.1%

TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 78.1% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TB SA Acquisition Price Performance

TBSA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.88. 460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,191. TB SA Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TB SA Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TB SA Acquisition by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,123,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TB SA Acquisition by 67,189.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 600,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TB SA Acquisition by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 430,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in TB SA Acquisition by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 420,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 200,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. 57.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TB SA Acquisition

TB SA Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify African companies that promote environmental, social and governance, ESG, and principles.

