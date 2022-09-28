Short Interest in TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Decreases By 87.8%

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the August 31st total of 125,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,153,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TGI Solar Power Group Stock Performance

Shares of TGI Solar Power Group stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Tuesday. 921,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,149. TGI Solar Power Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Get TGI Solar Power Group alerts:

TGI Solar Power Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

TGI Solar Power Group Inc intends to provide clients with management, tools, and resources to deliver interactive, real-time, on demand staffing for full time and project based personnel. The company was formerly known as TenthGate International, Inc and changed its name to TGI Solar Power Group Inc in June 2008.

Receive News & Ratings for TGI Solar Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TGI Solar Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.